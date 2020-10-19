The team of Kumkum Bhagya has suffered a great loss, one of their team members passed away recently. Actress Zarina Roshan Khan, who played Indu Daasi in the show, recently died of a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old at the time of her passing. The news came to light when her co-stars and Kumkum Bagya leads Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha took to their social media accounts to mourn her loss. Kumkum Bhagya’s Tripti Shankhdhar Claims Threat to Life From Father, Says 'He Tried to Kill Her' (Watch Video).

Actor Anurag Sharma, who has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya for a while now, confirmed the news to Bombay Times and revealed, "Yes, its true. The news is very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I haven't seen someone like her, she was a very nice person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life." Kumkum Bhagya Actress Naina Singh on Bigg Boss 14 Rumours: 'I'll Take Up The First Show That Happens, Not Like I Am Waiting For BB Only'.

Check Out Shabir's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera 💔 A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Zarina has also played pivotal roles in many films and also was a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check Out Sriti's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 💔... A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Check Out Vin Rana's Story:

Vin Rana's Instagram Story

Anurag also went on to reveal, "I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace." Our prayers and deepest condolences are with Zarina's family!

