Television actor Kunal Karan Kapoor made his acting debut with Remix. While he was loved by fans on the show, Kunal rose to fame by playing Mohan Bhatnagar in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha opposite Aakanksha Singh. The serial's twisted yet innocent love saga captured fans attention and he is still remembered as Mohan by many. Recently, the actor also ventured into the digital space with The Raikar Case by playing the role of Mohit Naik. On August 22, 2020, the TV star turns a year older and celebrates his 38th birthday. While we all know a lot about his professional life, a little is known about his passion and personal life. Kunal Karan Kapoor Makes a Comeback on Television With Woh Apna Sa; Replaces Ssudeep Sahir in the Show.

And so on the occasion of his birthday, we thought of sharing with you’ll some unknown facts about Kunal which you may not be aware of. Taking on the same lines, it is said that acting happened to him by chance as he was keener to become a director. The lad also had his own share of struggles and before making it to the world of showbiz, he used to work at a call centre wherein his first paycheque was of Rs 8000.

Another interesting thing about Kunal is that he is obsessed with books, laptops and DVDs. The actor is also an avid traveller and often takes short trips on his two-wheeler. The Raikar Case Trailer: This Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam Starrer Series Promises to be an Intriguing Whodunnit With a Family Twist (Watch Video).

Another fun fact about Kunal is that he is often mistaken for Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and once had also received a call from Pooja Bhatt. But later he realised that the audition offer was not for him. Apart from the show mentioned above, Kunal has also worked in Maayka, Doli Armaanon Ki and Woh Apna Sa. Here's wishing him a happy birthday from team LatestLY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).