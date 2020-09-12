The latest TV show set to fall prey to COVID-19 is that of Zee TV's TRP Topping show Kundali Bhagya. Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) jilted lover Prithvi, tested positive for COVID-19 today. Sanjay Gagnani, who developed fever four days back, has quarantined himself at home. Preeta's New Look From Kundali Bhagya Revealed! Shraddha Arya Looks Ravishing in Red Saree (View Pics).

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Sanjay revealed, "Yes, I have tested positive today and am home quarantined." Regarding precautions that he has been taking, Sanjay revealed, "I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits." Shoots of Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4, Kundali Bhagya Halted After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Recently, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri also tested positive for COVID-19. Zain Imam, whose Poison 2 co-star Aftab Shivdasani tested positive for COVID-19 recently, tested negative, but is following self-isolation. We wish Sanjay a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).