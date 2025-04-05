An unidentified fireball was recently spotted in the night sky in Shanghai, China. Multiple videos showing the fireball streaking across the night sky in Shanghai have gone viral on social media. It is reported that the fireball lit up the Shanghai night sky on Thursday, April 3. Netizens also claimed that the fireball was visible across Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai. Giant Meteor Fireball Falls From Sky & Falls Into Ground in China, See Pictures & Videos of the Bright Light.

Fireball Lights Up Shanghai Night Sky

🌠 🤩 A fireball lit up the Shanghai night sky Thursday! Netizens say it was visible across Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai. Did you make a wish? 😉 #Meteor #Shanghai #fireball pic.twitter.com/tJ7S4GtzYu — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) April 4, 2025

Sightings Across Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

China: A fireball streaked across the Shanghai night sky last night, with people reporting sightings across Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai ☄️pic.twitter.com/0WGYdKvGNy — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 4, 2025

Fireball Caught on Camera

Fireballs appeared in Shanghai and surrounding areas last night pic.twitter.com/HKK069FPza — Jim (@yangyubin1998) April 4, 2025

