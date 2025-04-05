New Delhi, April 5: Google Play Store is the app store for Android phones and tablets. Users can use it to download apps, games, e-books, and other digital content. It is available in 190 countries and has over 2.5 billion users every month. The Play Store has many types of apps, which include shopping, music, productivity, photos, entertainment, and more.

The Play Store has around two million apps and games that Android users can explore and download based on what they like. Last week, the top free apps were JioHotstar, AadharFaceRD, AawasPlus 2024, Kuku FM, and Grok. This week, the most downloaded free apps include Grok, ChatGPT, Genius: AI Photo Generator, JioHotstar, and AI Photo Editor - AI Morph. Interestingly, this week’s top five list shows that AI photo editing apps are becoming very popular among users.

Grok New Official Logo (Photo Credits: X/@Grok)

Grok

Grok is an AI-powered assistant made by Elon Musk’s company, xAI. On the Play Store, it has more than 10 million downloads, a 4.7-star rating, and over 4,40,000 reviews. It uses the X platform to follow real-time updates from around the world. In the previous month, xAI released Grok 3, a new version built with better thinking with reasoning capabilities.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot made by Sam Altman-run OpenAI and was launched in 2022. The ChatGPT app is free to use and includes the new model improvements from OpenAI, such as access to GPT-4o. On the Play Store, the app has been downloaded over 100 million times, has 11.9 million reviews, and holds a 4.5-star rating.

Genius: AI Photo Generator (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Genius: AI Photo Generator

Genius: AI Photo Generator is a creative tool to produce vivid art and flawless AI-enhanced images. Users can generate AI artwork, which makes it a helpful app for boosting creativity. It is available on the Google Play Store, and the app holds a rating of 4.5 stars, based on over 1,58,000 reviews, and has been downloaded more than 50 million times.

JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched (Photo Credits: X/@IndianTechGuide)

JioHotstar

JioHotstar gives its users to access to a wide mix of entertainment. The platform offers live sports like cricket to the latest movies in Hindi, English, and regional languages. It has more than 500 million downloads, 12.6 million reviews, and a 4.1-star rating on the Play Store.

AI Photo Editor - AI Morph (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

AI Photo Editor - AI Morph

AI Photo Editor - AI Morph is a creative app that can transform photos into anime-style characters and avatars using AI technology. The app lets its users to explore AI-generated art with ease. It has a 4.7-star rating based on 86,600 reviews and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Users can use this app to turn photos into anime characters and avatars.

