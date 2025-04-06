Hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid slipping up at home, Barcelona took on Real Betis in La Liga 2024-25 and found themselves dropping two points, after playing a frustrating draw. Barca opened the scoring with Gavi providing the home side lead in the 7th minute. However, a stubborn Real Betis hit back as Natan leveled the score 10 minutes later. Both teams continued to attack each other throughout the remaining match but failed to convert chances into a goal. Barcelona remain unbeaten in 2025 and are now four points clear in the standings with eight La Liga 2024-25 matches left. Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia La Liga 2024–25: Hugo Duro Scores Stoppage-Time Winner for Los Ches As Los Blancos Lose Ground in Title Race.

Barcelona 1–1 Real Betis La Liga 2024–25

