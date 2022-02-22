Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi has joined Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'. The makers have shared a video featuring the stand-up comedian being arrested. There was a lot anticipation amongst the viewers wondering who it would be. Lock Upp: Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui To Get ‘Jailed’ In Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Munawar, who is a popular name was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. He is a writer and rapper too. Commenting on his association with 'Lock Upp', Munawar says: "'Lock Upp' is going to be a one-of-its-kind show, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry." Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Is the First Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Fearless Reality Show (Watch Video).

"Though it's going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up, he adds. 'Lock Upp' will be hosted by the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted. The show will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

