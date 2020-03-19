Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Was Vikas Gupta The Reason Behind Shehnaaz Gill Walking Out Of Her Swayamvar Show?

Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved seasons in the history of the reality show. One of the major reasons for its success was the line up of celebrities this season. But out of the many, it was Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill who grabbed the maximum limelight thanks to her crazy antics. Gill's fandom multiplied in no time which also made Colors offer her a Swayamvaar based show titled Muhjse Shaadi Karoge. Recently, Gill's admirer Vikas Gupta had also entered the show to spice things up. But it was Shehnaaz's exit from the finale which raised many eyebrows. Now, a recent report on Spotboye claims that Gill and Gupta had a little argument before the former said goodbye to the show. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Sheds Tears On The Show Because of This Contestant, Here's Why (Watch Video).

"Vikas asked Shehnaaz point blank, does she even have space in her heart? To which she didn't have any reply and so Vikas told her that why is she even inside the house with the contestants, she should just leave right away," a source told the portal. After this Gill packed her bags and demanded to quit the show. However, the shocking part came in when Gupta came to know that Shehnaaz has unfollowed him on social media. "When Vikas came out of the house, he found out that Shehnaaz has unfollowed him on all social media platforms," the source added. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Is Shehnaaz Gill Led Show Going Off-Air? Paras Chhabra Answers.

Check Out Sana's Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram Caption ❓❓❓❓ A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on Mar 11, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT

While we do not know the real reason behind Shehnaaz unfollowing Vikas on social media, but if we go by the above information all we feel she is a bit upset with the mastermind. Looks like Shehnaaz is in no mood to keep in touch with Vikas Gupta. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more gossip from the TV world.