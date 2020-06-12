Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa is a well-known personality from the showbiz. She moreover started to garner limelight after her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10. On the show, she also got hitched to the love of her life Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. That's not it, as recently she was also seen in a negative role in Star Plus' supernatural serial Nazar where she played the role of a daayan. Recently, reports of the actress being in a live-in relationship with an older man before her marriage have been doing rounds. Now, Monalisa has finally addressed the rumour in a conversation with ETimes. Sidharth Shukla and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Look Unrecognisable In This 'Resham Ka Rumal' Music Video.

The TV actress expressed that she was upset after coming to know about such claims. "I was quite upset after reading the report. How can they write something like this without even speaking to me? Vikrant saw it first and he informed me. We laughed it off initially, but now I’m unable to remove it from my mind as my fans would start believing it," she said.

She further added, "On what basis have they written that I was in a live-up with this person Madan and that too for six long years. Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me." Monalisa aka Antara Biswas On Nazar 2 Being Axed: 'I Had An Idea About Shows Suffering But Was Not Expecting Ours To Get Hit'.

For the ones living under the rock, Monalisa created quite a stir when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss house as photos of her with an older man named Madan had spread like wildfire on the web. A few reports also claimed that she was married to him. Reacting to this, she answered, "If I was really in a six years live-in relationship with this person, why did the Bigg Boss people call Vikrant? to marry me and not this Madan." Stay tuned!

