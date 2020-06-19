Netflix's first-ever German series, the sci-fi thriller Dark was a well-recived show with two successful seasons. And hence, the third season of Dark was also commissioned. And the wait for Dark Season 3 will finally end on June 27. Back in May, Netflix had debuted its first trailer and also announced that the thriller will release on June 27. Dark was a welcome change with regards to content on Netflix and was also one of the top-rated shows on the platform. Despite having a convoluted story, Dark found its way into many viewers' hearts. Dark Season 3: Final Season of The Netflix Thriller To Release on June 27 (Watch Video)

Netflix has dropped another trailer of Dark, on social media and this one only makes the wait of the show's fans, who have been waiting for the show to premiere, a little more unbearable. Netflix's Dark Season 3 Trailer Is Out and Twitterati Is Freaking Out! (Watch Video)

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Prepare to have your questions answered on June 27th. A post shared by DARK (@darknetflix) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:05am PDT

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the story of Dark follows the lives of people in an imaginary town of Winden in Germany. It all begins with two kinds of the town going missing under mysterious circumstances. The investigation into the missing kids opens a can of worms when a search for the missing kids opens up unpleasant secrets of the town and its residents.

