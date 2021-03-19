Nikki Tamboli became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 14. Post the show, the actress has made many public appearances and is one of the most loved contestants from the fourteenth season. Her daring andaz was the key highlight of her personality on BB 14. That's not it, as she has already shot a music video with Tony Kakkar. Now, in interaction with VJ Andy, Tamboli sort of confirmed that she is doing another reality show. Yus, you read that right! Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive For COVID-19; The Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Goes Under Home Quarantine (View Post).

Well, in the conversation, when the former Bigg Boss contestant quizzed Nikki that what's her plans ahead. She replied, "I may also do a reality show again. I am not gonna name it. Not so soon.” However, when she was asked further by Kumar to name the show, the lady made a roaring sound of a lion and well we all know what that means. As we even see Andy saying Khatron Ke Khiladi and she started blushing.[Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reacts to Nikki Tamboli’s Eviction From Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Says ‘She Was One of the Best Players’.

It will be really interesting to see if Nikki actually faces her fear on one of the most challenging reality show on Colors TV. Meanwhile, today (March 19) Nikki also confirmed that she has been infected with the coronavirus. In her post, she mentioned that she is self-quarantining. Get well soon. Stay tuned!

