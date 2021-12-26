We are about to bid 2021 a goodbye and some interesting OTT releases are lined up to release before we welcome 2022 with open arms. Harry Potter fans have a lot to cheer for as their childhood icons Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and others are going to reunite in an HBO Max special episode after the film franchise completes 20 years. The Special Episode is premiering in the USA on HBO Max and in India on Amazon Prime Video on January 1, 2022. Another big release is Cobra Kai Season 4 which is coming to Netflix at the end of December on 31, The Karate Kid movie-based Series is also renewed for season 5. Harry Potter Reunion Episode to Stream on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Other Netflix shows include Cush Jumbo's crime show Stay Close and Bobby Berk's Queer Eye Season 6 is releasing on December 31st. New Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett is all set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29, 2021. Under the Helmet - The Legacy of Boba Fett is a documentary film arriving on the same day on the streaming platform. Dileep and Urvashi's Malayalam movie Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is also releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on Dec 31. Before we enter 2022, let's take a look at the OTT releases of the week releasing before the year 2021 ends. Return To Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Will Be an Emotional Ride (Watch Video).

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Cobra Kai S4: December 31, 2021

2. Stay Close: December 31, 2021

3. Queer Eye S6: December 31, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Book of Boba Fett: December 29, 2021

Oho Gujarati

1. Riverfront Stories: December 30, 2021 | Gujarati

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. The Lost Daughter: December 31, 2021

2. Seal Team December 31, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Under the Helmet - The Legacy of Boba Fett: December 29, 2021 | Documentary

2. Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: December 31, 2021 | Malayalam

Aha Video

1. Senapathi: December 31, 2021 | Telugu

HBO Max & Amazon Prime Video

1. Harry Potter 20th Ann. Return to Hogwartz: January 1, 2022 | Documentary

