It was on July 12, when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan revealed that he was tested positive for coronavirus. After a few days, the star again took to social media and informed his fans that he has now been tested negative and is much better. Currently, the actor is in Pune with his family, but his society members in Mumbai have filed a formal complaint against the actor for breaking COVID-19 rules. The residents have sought help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police. Parth Samthaan Admits Going Through Depression and Sadness Amid the Lockdown, Sends Out Positivity to All (View Post).

A resident took to the micro-blogging site and revealed that Parth has been breaking the quarantine rules by BMC and has been coming out of his flat using public facilities in the area, risking lives of other residents staying in the campus. And so owing to the same, an official complaint has been registered against him by the DB Woods Co-operative Housing Society. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The complaint copy above is signed by the secretary and chairman of the society and a part of it reads, "In spite of all the instructions and barricading Parth moved out from the containment zone in the evening of July 27. He further took the elevator and went down putting other residents' lives in danger. He was stopped by the neighbour but didn't heed any attention."

When Parth was alleged of flouting the rules, he had taken to Twitter and said that he suffered a panic attack. "I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family (sic)," Parth mentioned. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).