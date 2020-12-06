A new teaser for the upcoming AltBalaji web-series, Paurashpur, has dropped online. The first full-fledged trailer will be unveiled in a few days. The new teaser builds upon the world introduced to us in the first promo. Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Annu Kapoor's characters get more steamy scenes and gutsy lines on the teaser. Shaheer Sheikh's character also gets a moment under the sun. Although, somewhere near the end of the teaser, the background score starts to resemble the theme music of Stranger Things. Dec 2020 OTT Releases: From Shilpa Shinde’s Paurashpur on Zee5 to Kiernan Shipka’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4, Shows to Binge-Watch This Month

The aesthetic value of Paurashpur is phenomenal. There is a lot of symmetry in everything you see on the screen. The production value is really high with lavish sets. Definitely a high budget show. We just hope the writing of the show is able to match the fabulous production budget. It seems Shilpa made the right call by waiting out for the right project after Bigg Boss 11. Paurashpur Teaser: Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman Star In This Erotic Period Piece Brimming With Power Play And Sex Scenes (Watch Video)

The story is set in the times of kings and queen, yet progressive. Sex plays a crucial part in the narrative. There are a lot of steamy scenes, including a lesbian angle, it seems. Milind's character is androgynous, who asks the world to remove the discrimination among genders. The text on the promo also describes the show as the battle of the genders.

Watch The Teaser of Paurashpur Here

Paurashpur will start streaming on AltBalaji and Zee5 from December 29. We are eagerly waiting for it.

