Dipannita Sharma has started shooting for Raat Baaki Hai in Rajasthan. She says she was concerned about safety on the set after months in confinement owing to the pandemic.

"I was excited and nervous at the same time -- excited because it was my first project right after lockdown and that too in beautiful Rajasthan, and nervous because I still didn't know how we were going to be safe on a set after so many months in confinement but all of us on set behaved responsibly, did our test , took precautions and hence automatically took care of each other in a way," said Dipannita.

Set in Rajasthan, Raat Baaki Hai story revolves around a night of thousand knives between two estranged lovers. It also stars Paoli Dam, Anup Soni and Rahul Dev, and is an adaptation of the popular play Ballygunge 1990. The dark thriller will premiere on April 16 on Zee5.

