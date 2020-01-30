Sanjivani 2 January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishani Puts NV in a Tough Spot When She Asks Him to Pick Between Sid and Herself

Sanjivani 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2, Rahil and Rishab are stunned when Sid is admitted to Sanjivani. NV takes a firm stand for Ishani when the board members arrive to cancel her medical license. Bebe and Philo tell NV that the blunder was done by them. In tonight’s episode, we see Rishab taunting Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) for not fulfiling her obligations as a doctor and NV (Gaurav Chopra) for misusing his power as Sanjivani's CFO. NV sees Ishani’s hand bleeding and asks Nurse Philo to give her first aid. Bebe panics seeing so much blood. However, Ishani shouts that she will not treat Sid (Namit Khanna) and doesn’t want to have anything to do with anything related to him. Sanjivani 2 January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rahil and Rishabh are Shocked to See Sid in Sanjivani, NV Stands By Ishaani as Board Threatens To Take Away Her License.

Ishani says that she doesn’t even want to breathe the same air as Sid, let alone work in the same hospital that he is, and asks NV to decide whether he wants Sid in the hospital or her. Bebe reasons with NV that Ishani is right and requests NV to transfer Sid to another hospital as he wanted Ishani to rejoin Sanjivani. Nurse Philo too supports her and asks him to transfer Sid to another hospital.

Rahil asks Ishani to think like a doctor and keep her past aside. Ishani tells him that the old Ishani is long dead and she’s not any great soul to treat the guy who broke her heart. NV Singh asks Rahil to get Sid's the transfer papers ready, but Rahil gets hyper and begs him to not do so. Rahiil reminds Ishani that Sid has done so much for Sanjivani and its patients and when it’s time for Sanjivani to take care of him they are throwing him away. He says that he’s also the son of Dr Shashank (Mohnish Bahl) who established Sanjivani. He begs Ishani to not do it but NV asks Rahil to come to his cabin with papers in 20 minutes. Rahil keeps denying but Rishab convinces him and assures Singh that he’ll take care of it. Sid is taken away, Rahil pleads everyone but no one listens to him. Sanjivani 2 January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishani is Shocked on Seeing Sid’s Lifeless Body.

Bebe takes Ishani to the bar and tries lifting up her mood but Ishani doesn’t budge. She orders French fries and drinks. Bebe tells Ishani that NV likes her so much as he obeys her and does not break her heart. Bebe tells Ishani to give the french fries to NV as he likes it. When Ishani and Bebe return home, she hands over the parcel to NV but is shocked seeing Sid there. Bebe too gets shocked while Ishani shivers seeing Sid. Bebe asks NV why is he doing it and can’t see Ishani’s pain. NV says that he’s apologizing to Ishani for not fulfilling the duties of a husband and giving her pain. But he’s not apologizing to Dr Ishani who threw away a patient because of her hatred for him and he’s actually angry on her. He asks her to take Sid's responsibility while Ishani looks at Sid and recalls her past and gets emotional.

In the precap, Ishani tells NV that she used to love Sid but now she hates him.