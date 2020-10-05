This year the contestant line-up on Bigg Boss 14 is quite interesting. While there are many popular television celebs on the show, on the other hand, we also have a few for whom the reality show is great exposure. Talking on the same lines, let us talk about Sara Gurpal, a contestant on Bigg Boss who hails from Haryana and is a huge hit in the Punjabi industry. She initially started her career as a singer, but later tried her hands at acting and nailed it. Quite a talent must say. Not just that, reportedly, she has also done fashion designing from Chandigarh. Sara Gurpal in Bigg Boss 14: Tu Chahida, OK Bye and More – 7 Songs of the Punjabi Singer-Actress That You Should Tune to ASAP!

Well, that's all basic information we know about Gurpal and so we thought of going through her Instagram profile and boy she is a stunner. With 2.2 million followers on the photo-video sharing app, Sara's pictures are a visual treat. Be it in traditional wear or western outfits, the desi girl looks LIT in every attire. So, here are some of the stylish and hot pics of the actress cum singer, handpicked just for you. Sara Gurpal in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Controversy, Love Life – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

First Things First, A Mini Floral Dress Is A Must-Have!

Forget The Dress, Look At Gurpal's Curvaceous Body!

The Glow On Her Face And The Jhumkas... Just Wow!

The Moment We Look At This Pic, We Wanna Sing 'Desi Girl'!!!

Babe In The Pool!

Is She For Real? As We Are Mesmerised And How!

Speechless... What A Beauty!!!

Sara Gurpal seems to be okay-ish until now on the show. Apart from Bigg Boss, the actress has been making headlines recently where a Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has claimed that Gurpal is married to him. He has stated that they got married in 2014 and she is lying about being single. Stay tuned!

