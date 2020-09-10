Good news for all of Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar is here. The actor, who is currently a part of Excuse Me Madam! on Star Bharat had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back. Thankfully, Rajesh was asymptomatic and hence, he was home-quarantined. The actor today, took to Instagram to reveal to all of his fans that he had finally tested negative for the pandemic and thanked everyone for keeping him and his family in their prayers. Excuse Me Madam! Lead Actor Rajesh Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The actor penned on Instagram, "After keeping too much of positive attitude towards COVID finally I am negative…thanks to all of you for keeping me n my family in your prayers." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar Test Negative for COVID-19.

Check Out His Post Below:

Rajesh Kumar's Instagram Stor

Confirming the news to SpotboyE, Rajesh revealed, "Testing positive for Covid-19 is surely not a good news, but yes I did take the necessary steps and home quarantined myself. I have been following all the medications and direction given by my doctor. My health has improved and everyone has been very supportive, right from my family, friends, colleagues, my current shows makers and the channel."

"Being a covid warrior has actually taught me to look at the bright side and positive take in life. It has in fact rejuvenated me to be a positive person. All I can urge everyone is to please be safe and take all the precautions as possible to keep you and your family safe," concluded the beloved actor.

