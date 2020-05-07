Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill to Collaborate for a Soulful Music Video, Teaser to Drop Soon!

Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill (Photo Credits: Insta)

If you happen to be a Shehnaaz Gill fan then it's time for you to rejoice, as the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' has grabbed her next project. Yes, amid lockdown, this is a piece of great news as after her last single with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla, she is once again roped in for a song. Darshan Raval's soothing voice in Bhula Dunga made it a hit and the melody also broke many records. Now, as per the latest update in Times of India, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite actor-singer, Jassie Gill in a song. So, after Sidharth, it's the Panga actor for Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz Gill Grabs Her Third Reality Show Alongside TV Hunk Arjun Bijlani? (Deets Inside).

A close source related to the single revealed some deets to the entertainment portal and it will just add on to your excitement. Confirming the news, the little birdie spilt beans that just like Bhula Dunga, even Sana's next melody with Jassie's will be a soulful number. Also, the song is going to be a heartbreak number, with a Punjabi twist and tadka.

“Like ‘Bhula Dunga’, which is a soulful melody, this one, too, will be a heartbreak number, but with Punjabi tadka. A teaser is expected to be out early next week for which the actors have shot their respective portions separately from their homes. The actor plans to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted," the source revealed. After Bhula Dunga's Success, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Two More Music Videos?

Well, we cannot wait for the teaser of the new single to drop early next week featuring Shehnaaz and Jassie. However, no official confirmation is made by the two on their collaboration. Let's wait and watch how true is this news. Stay tuned!