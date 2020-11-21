SAB TVs longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had started filming their show much later than other daily soaps did, as they had wanted to ensure that they had airtight protocols and operating procedures to maximise the safety of their cast and crew. However, the pandemic has made its way to the TMKOC family. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Return To Film 12 Years Special Episode? Producer Asit Modi Reacts.

Show producer Asit Kumarr Modi has tested positive for COVID-19. The producer took to Twitter on November 20 that he had got himself tested after developing symptoms and his reports had come out positive. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Samay Shah Reveals This Is The 3rd Time That He Has Been Harassed, Reveals A Biker Would Abuse Him and His Mother And Drive Away (View Tweet).

Check Out His Tweet Below:

After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) November 20, 2020

He wrote, "After some symptoms of COVID-19,I got myself tested & Report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol." [sic] He also penned in Hindi, "Don't worry about me, I will get well soon with your love and blessings. Stay happy, stay healthy." We wish him a speedy recovery!

