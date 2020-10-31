Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi in the SAB TV sitcom, has been in the news for having been harassed. The actor, who is a household name today because of his role in the comedy show, was recently left perplexed and even frightened when a random person entered his society complex and threatened to kill him. He had even taken a grab of the intruder and posted the same on his Instagram to tell his fans. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Samay Shah aka Gogi Files Police Complaint After Getting a Life Threat From Unidentified Gang of Boys.

However, a few distorted reports in portals suggest that Samay is being harassed since the past 15 days. Samay took to Twitter to clarify that the harassment began even before lockdown where a biker would abuse him and drive away and in another instance, the biker abused his mom and ran away. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri With Pomp & Splendour.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

In many news channel there are rumours that I am been threatened since 15 days but that’s not true it was before lockdown wherein a man with his bike abused me and than ran away, second time they abused my mom and ran away. — Samay Shah (@SamayShah48) October 30, 2020

And this was the 3 time where they abused me but did not ran away but started talking rubbish and first time they threatened me. But Thank you all for your love and support 🙌🏻 I truly believe on @MumbaiPolice — Samay Shah (@SamayShah48) October 30, 2020

In a conversation with a portal revealed, "It was around 8:30 in the night when I reached my building after completing my shoot. This person suddenly came to me and started abusing me without any reason. He kept on saying main tujhe kaat dalunga, tujhe maar daalunga." Samay went on to lodge a complaint with the Borivali Police Station.

