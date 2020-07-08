That Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, struck gold with Doordarshan's Fauji is no known fact. Despite being called in for a side role, luck was on SRK's side when the lead actor, Fauji director Colonel Raj Kapoor's son chose to stick to the cinematography of the TV show and bowed out of the main lead role. The Colonel, who likes SRK, asked him to step into the role of Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai and that's how a star was born. Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic as Fauji Director Colonel Raj Kapoor Passed Away (View Posts).

However, did you know that despite being a very loved person on sets, SRK was quite the troublemaker as well? In a throwback interview to toi, the director revealed that there came a day when producer Colonel Raj Kapoor was so fed up of Shah Rukh that he ran behind him with a stone. Oh yea!! That happened. Colonel Raj Kapoor, Who Directed Shah Rukh Khan in Fauji Dies at 87.

Check Out This Tweet below:

He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it’s because of this man who made a ‘Fauji’ out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May u find peace in ur new mission. pic.twitter.com/j6LKM2MJpV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

Apparently, Shah Rukh would always turn up late to shoot and one day, that angered the director so much that he ran after him with a rock. Surprisingly, that seemed to instil fear in SRK's mind and he started reporting on time to sets. Wow! Sometimes the simplest of punishments do work wonders.

