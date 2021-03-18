Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture on Instagram that he feels would be apt for his funeral. Vishal shared a smiling portrait and wrote: "Bahut achhe INSANE thhe! This looks like it could be the low-res picture blown up to fit in a big frame at my funeral. No?" However, Vishal's post left netizens upset. They commented on his post expressing displeasure. Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani is Proud of Azmat Hussain and is Glad to be a Part of his Recovery Journey (Check out Tweet).

"Why would you say that? Neither a good thought for you nor for us Vishal sir. Stay happy and blessed. Keep up the great work," commented a user. Similar comments flooded his post, following which the composer added a clarification in the same post. He wrote: "(Arre, I'm not being morbid! That's just what I thought when I saw the picture! And I don't believe in this shubh-ashubh nonsense. It's just a statement. Vishal Dadlani Responds to Internet Calling Him Hypocrite: 'I've Also Done 5 Remakes, Not Made a Career out of Putting My Name on Other People's Work'.

Check Out Vishal Dadlani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

I mean no disrespect to those who have lost people, or to those who have left us. Death is a big deal, but I see no reason to fear it, or to tiptoe around the understanding that it will come to us all. At least this way, I've picked my own picture!)"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).