World of Oneness: Aushim Khetarpal Opens Up About the Purpose of His TV Show

Aushim Khetarpal (Photo Credits: IANS)

Producer Aushim Khetarpal's TV series "World of Oneness" revolves around the concept of unity or individuality. According to Khetarpal: "There are believers and non-believers and in the end all become believers." He started the series with an aim to "clear the doubts of a person and make him understand the real meaning and motive of oneness".

In the series, Khetarpal shares his true experiences around the oneness of man, oneness of humanity and oneness of world.

The series has almost 170 episodes, and airs on Zee Business. It is the initiative of Aum Sportainment Pvt Ltd and Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation and is being presented by Orient Tradelink Ltd.