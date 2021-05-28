Actress Zareen Khan took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for wishing her on Eid as well as her birthday on May 14, and apologised for the delayed response. She said was caught up due to her mother's ill health over the past month and a half. Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Finally Reveals if She’s a Part of Salman Khan’s Controversial Show.

"I know I am a little late but thank you everyone for all your love and wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I am sorry about not being able to personally reply to everyone's wish. I've been caught up with my mother's health since last one and a half month as she is not keeping well and been in and out of the hospital. Currently she is hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery." Zareen Khan Birthday Special: 5 Times the Actress Gave a Sassy Reply to Body Shaming and Online Trolls.

Check Out Zareen Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Zareen's latest release is the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which dropped digitally. The film directed by Harish Vyas is about a homosexual boy and a lesbian girl on a road trip. It also stars Anshuman Jha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).