Hip-hop artist Tyroné Laurent premiered his debut single “Enough 2” in May 2021. The song has heavy guitar chords and a very catchy melody which he sings about doing better and moving on without someone who was once special in his life.

We have the privilege of speaking to him about his life and his music in hopes to get to know him better.

What first got you into music?

At first, I really just wanted to be cool and have something to be like oh this is me on a song, but as I got into it I realized music was an escape, I can really do whatever the fuck I want with music and it’s not only limited to the music itself it’s a lifestyle I’m allowed to wear and say whatever I want and have his freedom.

Who inspired you to make music?

Definitely the old bands like blink 182 and Metallica, but newer artists like XXX Uzi and city morgue really inspire me to continue recording and do shows.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

The music Iʼve has been making recently have really been either thrash metal or pop-punk depending on how Iʼm feeling. My music really feels nostalgic to me and I donʼt even know why.

What is your creative process like?

It really depends on the day/vibe, sometimes my engineer puts on a beat and ill hop on right away, but sometimes i need to write it out especially for slower tracks. I want my music to live forever.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Right now, I really want to work with MGK or Travis Barker, weʼd make a banger

If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

If I would open for any artist id of course want to open for uzi that shit would b legendary