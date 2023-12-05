After a long wait, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is finally out and finally gave us a look at what Rockstar has been cooking for all these years. Taking us to a fictionalised Miami, the trailer which ran for a minute-and-a-half packed in some scenic views while showcasing the new world we will be diving into soon, and fans couldn’t be more excited about it. GTA 6 Trailer: Rockstar Games Set To Create Mayhem With First-Ever Female Protagonist 'Lucia' and Enhanced Visuals (Watch Video).

The trailer itself didn’t reveal much, but gave us enough information to the point where we could figure out exactly what the game is about. From its location to the protagonists we will be following, the game looks to be packed. So, with the release of GTA VI’s trailer, here are five major things we learned from the first look at Rockstar’s upcoming game.

Watch the Trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI:

Satire on Social Media

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date (Photo Credits: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto has always been a satirical look into society, and the upcoming game seems to be doing the same thing too with the trailer heavily featuring the use of social media. With the boom of TikTok, Instagram Reels and more in the recent years, you can definitely expect Grant Theft Auto VI to provide for an entertaining satire on current day social media.

New Animals

A Still from the Trailer of GTA VI (Photo Credits: Rockstar Games)

Taking us from the mountainous region of Los Santos to bringing the franchise back to Miami, it looks like Grand Theft Auto VI will feature new animals as well that have never been seen before in the franchise. In the trailer itself you can see a man fending off a crocodile and one of them even entering a store, and the entire interactions look quite fit to be a part of the setting.

Vice City

Vice City in GTA VI (Photo Credits: Rockstar Games)

Talking about the setting, we are going back to Vice City in Grand Theft Auto VI. This is the first time we will be returning to the city since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, and the trailer also packs in many familiar looking places that fans surely will remember.

Dual Protagonists

Lucia and Jason in GTA VI (Photo Credits: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar introduced the concept of having more than one protagonist in Gran Theft Auto V and built upon it in Red Dead Redemption II, and it looks like Grand Theft Auto VI will be continuing that trend as well. The trailer gives us our first look at Lucia, the franchise’s first ever female protagonist, who will be joined by her romantic partner in crime, Jason.

Release Date

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date (Photo Credits: Rockstar Games)

While a concrete release date wasn’t offered, Rockstar did reveal that the game is set to launch sometime in 2025. This would mean that the game comes out almost 12 years after Grand Theft Auto V and almost seven years after Red Dead Redemption II, Rockstar’s last release. GTA 6 Trailer Launched by Rockstar Games: Check New Characters, Story and Graphics of New Grand Theft Auto 6 Game (Watch Video).

While the wait for GTA VI is going to be painful, the trailer surely has left many of us excited and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

