New Delhi, February 17: The admit card for Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) was released by All Indian Management Association (AIMA) on Tuesday at its official website. Candidates can download the hall tickets from - mat.aima.in. The MAT examination is slated to take place on February 20, 2021. The entrance exam will Computer Based Test. JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2020 Released on Official Website; Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets From - jkssb.nic.in.

Admit card will have details about examination centre, reporting time and other important instructions about the exam. According to an official statement, candidates need to carry self-declaration certificate that he/she does not have COVID-like symptoms. Aspirants should carry a hard copy of the hall ticket and valid ID proof. AIMA MAT 2021 Exam Update: Registration Deadline For Entrance Exam Extended Till February 16; Examination to be Conducted on February 20.

Here Are Steps To Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website mat.aima.in.

Click on the “Download”.

Select “MAT admit card” from the drop-down menu.

Enter the login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

Click on the “Submit”.

The MAT hall ticket will be displayed.

Download the admit card and take its and print out for future reference.

The deadline for the online registration process for the MAT exam has been extended by the AIMA till February 16, 2021. Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988. The test aims to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).