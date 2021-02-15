New Delhi, February 15: The deadline for the online registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam has been extended by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Monday. Candidates seeking admission into management courses can now register themselves till Tuesday, February 16, 2021. JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2020 Released on Official Website; Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets From - jkssb.nic.in.

Aspirants can apply for the entrance examination online at the official website - mat.aima.in. Earlier, the last date to register was Sunday, February 14, 2021. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released on Wednesday, February 16, 2021.

Here Are Steps to Register:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of MAT -- mat.aima.in.

Click on 'fresh candidate' option to create a login.

Candidates should enter their information, like name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password.

Click on submit.

Aspirants will receive an OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number.

Candidates need to verify phone number and login to complete registration.

Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee via debit/credit card or net banking.

Download a copy of the filled application form.

The entrance test will be computer-based examination to be conducted on February 20, 2021. It is a national-level entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into various management courses in around 600 business schools. ATMA Admit Card 2021 Released by Association of Indian Management Schools; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - atmaaims.com.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988. The test aims to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

