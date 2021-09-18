Guwahati, September 18: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday released the schedule of the Assam Board HS Special Exams 2021 for Class 12. The exams will be conducted from October 1, 2021, to November 11, 2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule of Class 12 special exams on the official website of the council - hsec.assam.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The exams in the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will take place from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Question papers will be distributed 15 minutes before the start of the exam. The exams will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. Here Is The Complete Schedule. AHSEC HS Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Assam Board Class 12 Scores Online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The special exams are being conducted for those candidates who were not satisfied with their class 12 board result 2021 calculated with the statistical formula-based evaluation. The first exam will be English. The AHSEC declared the results for the Class 12 board on July 31. Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had cancelled the board examination of both class 10 and class 12 for the academic year 2020-21.

A total of 2,49,812 had registered for Assam Board Class 12 examination this year, of which 38,430 students belonged to the Science stream, 18,443 to commerce, 1,91,855 arts and remaining to Vocational stream. Meanwhile, the class 10 results were declared on July 30.

