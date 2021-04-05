Patna, April 5: The Bihar School Examination Board will release the result of Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2021 on Monday, April 5. The scorecards will be uploaded on the official website of the board. Once the result is announced, the students can access and download it from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com. The BSEB Class 10 Examination 2021 were conducted between February 17 and February 24. AIMA MAT February Result 2021 Announced by All India Management Association; Candidates Can Check Scores Online At Official Website - mat.aima.in.

The examination were conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols at 1,525 centres across the state. Over 16 lakh students took the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination this year. A total of 8,37,803 girls enrolled for the Bihar Board matric examination and 8,46,663 boys also registered for the exams. No Exams for Class 1-8 Students in Maharashtra as COVID-19 Cases Rise, to be Promoted Without Examination; Decision For Classes 9 And 11 to be Taken Soon.

Here Is How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021:

Go to the official website of the Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the home page click on the reads matric results.

A new web page will open.

Enter your roll number and DOB to login

Click on submit.

Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the result.

Students are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future references. In order to pass the examination, students need to score a 30 per cent of the total marks in each subject (theory) and 40 per cent of the total marks in each practical exam to qualify for higher studies. In case of any discrepancies, the students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).