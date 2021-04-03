New Delhi, April 3: The AIMA MAT February Result 2021 was declared by the All India Management Association on Friday on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) can check online at mat.aima.in. As per the standard calendar of MAT exams, the result was initially expected to be released on March 31. ICAI CA Intermediate 2021 Results Likely To Be Declared Today on Official Website; Candidates Can Check Results Online at icaiexam.icai.org.

The Phase 1 examination was conducted on February 20, 2021. The Phase 2 exam was held on March 24. The MAT 2021 exam was held in three different modes this year - the internet-based test mode, paper-based mode and the computer-based test mode. Notably, the internet-based test mode is introduced this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AIMA MAT 2021 Exam Update: Registration Deadline For Entrance Exam Extended Till February 16; Examination to be Conducted on February 20.

Here Are Steps To Check The Results:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of AIMA - mat.aima.in .

. On the top bar, click on the result link.

A new page will open.

Candidates should enter their login details to check their AIMA MAT February Result 2021

The AIMA MAT February Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and take its printout for future reference.

All the AICTE- approved institutions and universities accept the MAT scorecard. The MAT is a standardised test being administered since 1988. The test aims to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

