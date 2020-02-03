ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2019–20 to Be Declared Soon Online at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely declare the result for CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations today, February 3, 2020. The CA results will be announced for the exams held in November 2019. Candidates will be able to check their ICAI CA Foundation and CA Intermediate Results 2019 on the official websites; icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Students will have to submit their registration number or PIN number as allotted by ICAI. Aside from the official websites, ICAI has also made arrangements for the CA Foundation result and CA Intermediate result to be accessed through emails. ICAI CA Final 2019–20 Result Declared! Check Merit List for Both Old and New Course Exams Online.

The official notification for the ICAI result reads, “ICAI CA intermediate and foundation examination will be declared on Monday (February 3, 2020) or Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Candidates who have appeared for the examination in November 2019.” Hence, all the students are advised to stay alert as the scores could be declared any moment now.

Websites to Check ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Results:

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icai.org

CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2020 via SMS:

For CA Foundation exam result, type CAFND (Space) XXXXXX, where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 57575. Example: CAFND 000171.

For CA Intermediate (new course) result, type CAIPCNEW (Space) XXXXXX, where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 000128.

For CA Intermediate (old course) result, type CAIPCOLD (Space) XXXXXX, where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 000128.

To check the CA Foundation and Intermediate result, candidates need to submit the registration number/ PIN and their roll number to check their scores. Students must stay alert as the marks would be announced soon. CA Foundation candidates who qualify the exam will be promoted to CA Intermediate, and the Inter qualified candidates will next prepare for the CA Final examination.