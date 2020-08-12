The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared class 12 Science board exam results 2020 today, August 12. The state education minister, Samir Ranjan Dash announced the Plus 2 Science result 2020. As the scores are out now, students can check CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 online at the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Along with the official website, the Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 can also be accessed online at third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to the board, this year, about 70.21% students passed the board exams.

This year CHSE had to cancel board exams because of the increasing cases of coronavirus. For subjects of which exams could not be held, the board has decided to give marks based on the best of three policy. Students who appeared in three or more programmes will be marked based on the average of the highest mark scored in exams which were conducted. And for those who appeared for three or lesser papers, the average best of the two marks will be considered. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Declared: 78.76% Pass, Check Class 10 Board Exam Results Online at orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE 12th Science Result Statistics:

Total number of students 98,536

Total passing percentage - 70.21%

Total number of first division holders - 25,339

Total number of second division holders - 24,121

Total number of third division holders - 18,268

How to Check CHSE +2 Science Result 2020?

Visit the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

and Submit your exam roll number and other required credentials.

Once submitted, your CHSE 12th Science Result will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

How to Check CHSE Class 12 Science Result 2020 via SMS?

The board has also provided the opportunity for students to check their result via SMS service. Students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

Now that the Plus Two Science Result for Odisha board is out, CHSE will next declare the results for Commerce and Arts stream, which is expected by August 16, 2020. Students who are not satisfied with their grades will be given another opportunity to reappear for the pending papers once the situation improves.

