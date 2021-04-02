New Delhi, April 2: The result of the Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer and Grade-II/ Executive Posts was declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday. The IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 was declared on the official website of the MHA. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result online at mha.gov.in. IB Conducted Electoral Assessment in Tamil Nadu & West Bengal Related to Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Reports.

General category candidates need to score a minimum of 35 marks to pass the Tier I exam, while for EWS, the minimum passing marks are 34. SC/ST candidates require to score 33 marks to clear the Tier I exam. However, the cut-off for qualifying for the Tier II exam is more than the passing marks. The answer key was released on February 25, 2021. IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2021 Declared by National Testing Agency; Candidates Can Check Scores at Official Website - iift.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in .

. On the Home page, they need to click on IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 link.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check their result.

Candidates can download the result page and take its print-out for future use.

Those who cleared the Tier I exam will now have to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier 2 exam date is yet to be released. The Tier II exam will be of 50 marks, and candidates have to complete the exam in one hour. Aspirants shortlisted in the Tier II exam will be called for an interview of 100 marks. Notably, the candidates will be shortlisted for final selection after their Character and Antecedent verification, and then a medical examination will be conducted.

