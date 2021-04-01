New Delhi, April 1: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results of IBPS Clerk Main Examination 2020. The results have been uploaded on the official website. Aspirants can visit website at - ibps.in - to access and check at result. The results will be available on the official site from April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. The examination was conducted on February 28 as a recruitment drive for several banks and PSUs. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 For Phase 6 CBT Released Online; Here Is How You Can Download It.

Once the aspirant qualifies for the main examination, she will be called for appointment. There will be no interview round for the recruitment. Aspirants are required to provide evidence of proficiency in the local language of the region .The selection process is being undertaken to fill 2557 vacant posts in various public sector banks and public sector undertaking. SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission Releases Call letter Online; Know How to Download It.

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

On the home page click on the link reading 'IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020'

A new web page will open.

Login by entering your credentials.

Results will appear on the screen.

Download the result.

Aspirants are advised to take a print out of the IBPS Clerk Main 2020 for future references. In case of any discrepancies, the candidates are advised to contact to the relevant authorities immediately.

