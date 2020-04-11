ICSE, ISC Students of Class 9-12 to Attend Live Classroom Via ABP Ananda After CISCE Appoints Experts to Take Interactive Sessions on English, Mathemathics and Science Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Used for Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kolkata, April 11: Amid the coronavirus lockdown in place, the Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations has collaborated with tv news channel ABP Ananda (Bengali News Channel) to begin teaching online classes for the students of Class 9 to class 12. As per the circular, the council-nominated teacher and experts will take interactive classes on English, Mathemathics and Science.

Releasing the circular on April 10 to all the heads of council affiliated schools, ICSE-ISE, the CISCE stated that intoductory classes will be aired on the television news channel from Saturday (April 11) and Sunday (April 12) from 12 noon to 1 pm. The CISCE also asked the school principals to encourage students to view this particular programme. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

Adding on, the CISCE stated that from class 9-10, the council-nominated teachers will teach English, Mathemathics and Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). While for the students of 11-12, classes of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be taught.

CISCE circular to all the ICSE/ISC principals.

CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said, as ABP Ananda quoted, "The Council has arranged for subjects experts in English, Mathematics and Science at both the ICSE and ISC levels. This can be viewed exclusively on ABP News channel. My most sincere gratitude to ABP News for giving the council an opportunity to interact with and reach out to our teaching community in genral and to our students specifically. Stay safe, stay healthy and please stay indoor."

The Council even promised that if the program generates sufficient interest from the teacher-students community, then they would be given more time slots on the news channels with various aspects of concerned subjects. Details say that in West Bengal there are 440 ICSE shcools and 2.5 lakh students, studying in class 9-12.

It is to be known that due to the coronavirus lockdown, schools in West Bengal have been closed and examinations till class 9 have been cancelled. Also, examinations dates have for class 10 and 12 have been deferred for indefinite period.