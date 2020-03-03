ICSI Announces 50% Fee Waiver For Students of Himachal Pradesh Appearing For CS Executive Programme; Check Registration and Exam Dates

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Shimla, March 3: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a 50% registration fee waiver for students of the Himachal Pradesh region. According to details on the official website-icsi.edu, the ICSI has announced a 50% registration fee waiver for CS Executive programme ensuring a bright future for the students of Himachal Pradesh. The official notification said that the decision has come into effect from January 1, 2020.

Reports inform that the ICSI has also waived fee for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and North Eastern region for its CS Foundation and Executive programme. The ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Cheek Details of the Fee Waiver Here.

The eligibility of CS Executive entrance exam (CSEET) are as follows:

Students who have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or are appearing in Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) with the condition of submitting 12th pass proof at the time of CS Executive entrance exam are eligible for the waiver. The cut-off dates for registration and CS Executive entrance exam have been announced on the website.

The members of the ICSI play an viral role in the areas of Corporate Laws, Securities Laws, Corporate Governance, advocacy and appearances before the Tribunals and other authorities.