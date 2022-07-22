The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2 on July 22. JEE Mains admit card 2022 link is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Candidates should keep the JEE Main 2022 login details ready to download admit card of JEE Main 2022. The credentials required to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card session 2 are application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card 2022 release date is July 22. The JEE session 2 admit card download link has been activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The compatible browser to download JEE Main 2nd phase admit card 2022 are Chrome and firefox. CBSE Result 2022 Declared: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Class 12th Results at cbse.gov.in

JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2- Official websites to check IIT JEE hall ticket

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022

nta.ac.in

examinationservices.nic.in

testservices.nic.in

How to download JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2?

Candidates can refer to the steps given below to download the session 2 admit card of JEE Main 2022.

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Click on “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2” link.

Enter the login credentials in required fields.

Check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main session 2 admit card

Download JEE admit card 2022 for future reference.

As per JEE Main news, the NTA has revised the JEE Main exam date 2022 session 2. Now, the NTA JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Applicants can check JEE Main admit card release time, date, direct link, official website and other details here. Candidates have to carry their JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and a self declaration form while appearing for exam.

