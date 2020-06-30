In a huge relief, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 today at 2:00 pm. The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 can be checked online at KITE portal, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The pass percentage this year reportedly stood at 98.82%, highest in five years. All the candidates who appeared in Kerala SSLC board exam 2020 can check their scores at the official websites; keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC result 2020 will also be made available at prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Due to massive traffic, the Kerala Pareeksha Bahavan’s website might take time to load. In such cases, students are advised to try again later or visit examresults.net to check their marks scored in the Kerala SSLC board exam 2020.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) initially scheduled the board exams 2020 to be held from March 10 till March 26. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, many exams were postponed. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics were later conducted towards the end of May for SSLC under proper social distancing guidance. As per reports, over 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the SSLC board exams 2020.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Websites to Check

The Kerala SSLC result 2020 can be checked on the official websites; keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. In addition, the scores can also be checked and downloaded by visiting prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Class 10 board exam result 2020 has also been made available at third-party site examresults.net.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2020?

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, keralapareekshabhavan.in or keralaresults.nic.in .

. Search for the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2020.’ Click on the link.

You will be guided to a new page. Mention your registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Submit the necessary details.

Your Kerala SSLC Board Exam Result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

To pass the Kerala Board Exams 2020, a candidate will have to score at least 35 marks out of 100 in all subjects. Those who fail to qualify this year’s board exam can appear for Kerala Supplementary Exam 2020, the schedule of which will be released soon.

