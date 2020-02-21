Maharashtra Board Exams: Students Who Don’t Pass Exam Will Not Be Labelled ‘Fail’ but as ‘Eligible for Re-Exam’

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 20: Mark sheets of students who fail in HSC (Class XII) board exams will no longer declare a student failed. The Maharashtra State board has decided to drop word 'fail' from the mark sheets of the exams which are taking place from February. The results will declare student to be "eligible for re-exam" or "eligible for skill development programme". Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2020 Begins: Nearly 15 Lakh Students Appear in MSBSHSE Examination, 5 Things to Know.

The announcement was made last year, but changes were not made properly. According to a tweet by Maharashtra DGIPR, the changes will be implemented from the supplementary examinations in February-March 2020 and July-August 2020.

Maharashtra DGSPR Tweet:

For the exams held in February-March 2020, if the candidate passes in all subject the mark sheet will carry "pass" remark. If the student fails in one or more subject than "eligible for re-exam" remark will be carried in the results.

Similarly, the mark sheet for Class XII students who appear for the exam in July-August 2020 will carry the "pass" remark if they clear all subjects. Students failing in one or two subjects will carry "eligible for re-exam" remark. While the results of candidates who fail in more than two subjects will carry "eligible for skill development programme" remark.