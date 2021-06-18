Aizawl, June 18: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Friday declared the class 12 results on its official website. Candidates can check the MBSE Class 12 results at mbse.edu.in. This year, the MBSE HSSLC result 2021 will not be displayed on notice boards of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BSEH Class 10 Results 2021: HBSE 10th Result to be Declared Today by Haryana Board on bseh.org.in.

A total of 11,849 students had registered for the exam. The class 12 exams were conducted in an offline mode in April following COVID-19 protocols. Students can also check results on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. Students can even get the result by sending SMS- MBSE12Roll No> to 5676750.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in.

On the home page, click on the HSSLC result 2021 link.

Enter the roll number and registration number to check the result.

Click on Submit.

The MBSE HSSLC result 2021 will be displayed.

Students are advised to take its printout for future reference.

In 2020, the pass percentage of MBSE Class 12 was 78.52 percent. The board on June 3 also declared the class 10 results. A total of 82.43 percent of students cleared the class 10th exam. The Mizoram board Class 10 HSLC was conducted by the Mizoram board from April 1 and continued till April 20 in offline mode.

