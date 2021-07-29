Shillong, July 29: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare class 12 results on Friday, i.e. July 30 at around 11 am. Students can check their MBOSE class 12 result 2021 on the official website of the MBOSE - mbose.in. Results can also be checked on megresults.nic.in. Students who have registered for class 12 exams need to log in with their credentials to check their HSSLC scores. Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Class 12 result Online at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The official notification reads, “The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.” students are advised to visit the official website for further information. This year, the results for science, commerce and vocational streams will be declared in the day. MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check MPBSE Class 12 Scores Online at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Students are required to visit the official website – mbose.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the MBOSE class 12 results.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “submit.”

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and its printout for future use.

The Meghalaya board conducted the exams between March and April following the COVID-19 protocols. Students can also check the results on the third-party website –indiaresults.com. Last year, MBOSE class 12 exams were conducted in June. A total of 72.24 percent of science students, 77.28 percent of commerce students and 74.34 percent of arts students cleared the class 12 exams in 2020.

