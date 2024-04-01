New Delhi, April 1: The JNVST Class 6 and Class 9 results for 2024 have been released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). By entering their roll number and birthdate on the official NVS website, navodaya.gov.in, candidates who took the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can now view their results. It is anticipated that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will shortly make the JNV cut-offs public.

After taking into account a variety of variables, including the exam's difficulty level, the number of students taking it, and past cut-off patterns, the final cut score will be announced.

How to Check JNVST Class 6 and Class 9 Results 2024

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in Click on JNVST Class 6, Class 9 result 2024 link available on the home page Enter the login details and click on submit The list will be displayed on the screen Check and download the result page

The class 9 test was administered on February 10. Two phases of the JNV Selection Test were held for admission to Class 6 - Phase I on November 4 and Phase II on January 20, 2024. If applicants pass both rounds, they will be contacted for the interview round.

Students chosen from the district's rural areas will occupy 75% of the seats, following the guidelines. The remaining twenty-five per cent of seats are up for grabs, with consideration given to candidates from urban and rural areas within their respective districts who meet the current reservation requirements. Uttar Pradesh: Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya Protest Against School Authority Over Torture in Mau.

The only individuals eligible to apply for admission are actual residents of the district in which Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located. But the selection is just temporary till admittance. Candidates should apply for TC from the parent school only after the relevant JNV has verified their admission and documentation.

