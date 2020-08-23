The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the admit cards for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, the agency has uploaded the centre locations for the upcoming entrance exam. NEET UG is scheduled to be held on September 13 and candidates can now check their examination centre at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. How to find your centre? You will have to submit your application number and password. In this article, we will explain to you in detail, as to how you can check and find your exam city centre for the medical entrance exam. JEE and NEET 2020 Exam Dates: Here’s Why Students Are Protesting From Home to Postpone NTA Entrance Exams.

NEET UG candidates were earlier given about five chances to change their exam cities and centres. According to reports, nearly, 95,000 candidates availed the same. The city information, uploaded online is final, and as per NTA, no further chance to change the exam centre will be given to the candidates any more. “In order to facilitate the candidate, advance information for allotment of Centre City is being given to the application on the official website(s) of NTA,” reads the official notification.

As the exam city centre is now live, it should be noted that NTA would next release the admit cards for the exam. No release date, for the same, has yet been confirmed, but media reports expect NTA NEET 2020 Admit Card will be released by next week.

How to Find the NTA NEET 2020 Exam Centre?

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find the link that reads, “Know Your Centre City.”

Click on the link. It will take you to a new window.

Now submit your application number and password.

Your NEET 2020 exam city centre will be displayed on the screen.

You can also click HERE to visit the online page, directly.

There has been a lot of controversies related to the NEET 2020 exam, scheduled for September. Students have appealed the government to postpone the exam date in view of the pandemic. However, NTA in a recent release confirmed that no further change on exam dates for both NEET and JEE 2020 entrance exams would be considered.

