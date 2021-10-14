New Delhi, October 14: The admit cards of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board Patwari Exam 2021 will be released on Thursday by the board. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website of the RSMSSB. Candidates who have applied for the Patwari Exam 2021 can visit the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to view and download their respective e-admit cards once they are released. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 23 and 24. BCECE LE 2021 Result 2021 Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

The examination will be held in two phases of 3 hours each on both the days. The first session will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and the second will be conducted on 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on both the days, i.e., October 23 and 24. The admit cards will carry important information and details regarding the examination such as date, day and venue of the test, reporting time among others. Scroll down to know how to download e-admit card for RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021.

Here Is How To Download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021, Once Released:

Visit the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for 'Admit Card'

Click on the link to download admit card for Patwar on the new page A new page will open

Login by entering required credentials

Download admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the Patwari admit card and keep it safe for the future references. The admit card will provide instructions related to the examination, candidates are advised to follow the guidelines. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusion, candidates should contact the board.

