The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially declared the UP Police Constable Result 2025 for 60,244 vacancies on its website, uppbpb.gov.in. The board announced the results via X, congratulating successful candidates and extending Holi wishes. The selection list has been prepared based on normalized marks from the written exam held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, along with performance in PST, PET, and document verification. Candidates can now check their results by visiting the official website and entering their credentials. UP Police Constable Result 2025: UPPRPB Releasing Recruitment Exam Results Today at uppbpb.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard Online.

UP Police Constable 2025 Result Out:

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड द्वारा आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के 60244 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2023 के अन्तर्गत दिनांक 23, 24, 25, 30 व 31 अगस्त 2024 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा के उपरान्त अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण तथा शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में सफल पाये… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) March 13, 2025

