Prayagraj, October 18: Allahabad University on Monday released admit cards for undergraduate entrance exams. Candidates can download the UGAT admit cards 2021 on the official website - aupravesh2021.com. The UGAT 2021 exams are scheduled to begin on October 20. Admit cards can also be downloaded from allduniv.ac.in. The admission test will be conducted in offline and online mode.

The total duration of the exams will be of two hours, and the exams will contain 150 multiple choice questions, and each question will carry two marks. Applicants can download their hall tickets using their login credentials, including application ID and date of birth. APPGCET Admit Cards Released, Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Tickets at sche.ap.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official websites- allduniv.ac.in and aupravesh2021.com.

and aupravesh2021.com. On the homepage, click the link to download the admit card.

Enter your login details

Click on submit.

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

“The admit card shall only be made available to those applicants whose registration (online) form is complete in all respect (on or before due date), reported Hindustan Times, quoting the university as saying. The entrance tests would be held in various exam centres, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

