UPPSC Computer Assistant Recruitment Exam 2020 Postponed Till Further Notice Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Lucknow, March 27: The COVID-19 Outbreak has forced Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to postpone the Computer Assistant examination. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 5, 2020. The postponement of written exam was announced through a notice on UPPSC's official website. This development comes at a time when the country has been under lockdown for 21 days due to COVID-19. Yogi Adityanath Govt to Promote Students Up to Class 8 Without Exam Amid COVID-19 Spread in Uttar Pradesh.

"In light of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, candidates are being informed that the Computer Assistant Recruitment Exam, which was scheduled for April 5, 2020, is being postponed till further notice," the notice states.

The notification also stated that the last date to submit the hard copy application form has been extended till April 19. The earlier deadline was March 26. The application form can be downloaded from UPPSC's website. After filling the application, it has to be sent to the commission's office.

COVID-19 has led to the postponement of several entrances and recruitment examinations across the country. After cancelling exams for Class 1 to 8, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have promoted students to the next class. Schools, Colleges and Universities have been ordered to remain shut till April 15, 2020.