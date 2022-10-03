Mumbai, October 3: The Union Public Service Commission UPSC) will close down the application process for the UPSC Engineering Services 2023 tomorrow, October 4. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the UPSC ESE 2023 can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that they can withdraw the online applications from October 12 to October 18 till 6 pm, post which the link will deactivated. The application fee for UPSC ESE 2023 is Rs 200 for all candidates. On the other hand, Women/SC/ST/PwBD candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 3115 Apprentice Posts At rrcrecruit.co.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps Tp Apply for UPSC ESE 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Click on the "One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application" link

Next, register and proceed with the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the UPSC ESE 2023 application form

Take a print out for future reference

An official notification by the UPSC stated, "The facility of withdrawal of Application is available for those candidates who do not want to appear for the

Examination." Here's the direct link to apply for UPSC ESE 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of CSIR-UGC joint NET 2022 today, October 3. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and have complaints regarding the preliminary answer key can submit the same by visiting the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

